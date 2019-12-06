Photos of the day: December 6, 2019

International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25 November) made a point about the plight of human females, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India founder Ingrid Newkirk is out to make a broader one by wearing a "skinned" bodysuit and lying alongside females of other species under a banner proclaiming, "Sisters Under the Skin - End Species-ism," in Mumbai. - PAUL NORONHA