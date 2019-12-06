Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 6, 2019

December 06, 2019

International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25 November) made a point about the plight of human females, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India founder Ingrid Newkirk is out to make a broader one by wearing a "skinned" bodysuit and lying alongside females of other species under a banner proclaiming, "Sisters Under the Skin - End Species-ism," in Mumbai.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Followers check out merchandises of Babasaheb Ambedkar during their visit to Chaitya Bhumi on the 63rd death anniversary of the leader at Shivaji Park in Mumbai   -  PTI

Women's college students celebrations after police encounter of Disha case in Rajahmundry.   -  THE HINDU

A Kashmiri woman takes part during recruitment for Special Police Officers (SPO) at Nowgam in Srinagar on Friday, 06, December 2019. More than 23000 candidates applied for 100 posts of SPOÃ•s in Kashmir valley   -  THE HINDU

Hyderabad: People shower flower petals and raised slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian was shot dead by police, at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad.   -  PTI

