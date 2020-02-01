Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 1, 2020

February 01, 2020

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Parliament House to present her second Budget, the bahi khata, as usual, drew much attention. While her predecessors always carried the Budget documents in a briefcase, Sitharaman set a trend last year by opting for its more ethnic counterpart. Pic: Kamal Narang

People watch with rapt attention a live telecast of the Budget, outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. The Sensex tanked nearly 988 points on Budget day, wiping off Rs 3.46-lakh crore of investor wealth. Pic: Paul Noronha

Piles of plastic waste and garbage are washed ashore in Visakhapatnam following overnight rains. The Budget allocation for the Swachh Bharat Mission for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore. Pic: KR Deepak

These farmers in the in the outskirts of Patna have little time for Budget presentations, busy as they are on their paddy field. The government has proposed an 11 per cent increase in the farm credit target to Rs 15 lakh crore. Pic: Ranjeet Kumar

Passengers hang off an over-crowded train in Patna. The Railways has been given a budgetary allocation of Rs 70,000 crore and a capex outlay of Rs 1.61-lakh crore. Pic: PTI

