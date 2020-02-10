Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 10, 2020

| Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

J&K ITI PHE daily wagers raise slogans during a protest to press for their demands, in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Tourists click selfies at a ‘selfie point’ created by the Brinanmumbai Municipal Corporation outside the UNESCO World Heritage Site - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha consoles the mother of a chemical engineering student, who is still stranded in China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Punjab police pay tribute to the Sikh General Sardar Sham Singh Attariwala on his 174th Martyrdom Day at the India Gate, situated on the outskirts of Amritsar. Photo: PTI

A group of people, protesting the CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, are seen wearing masks that resemble Mahatma Gandhi. Photo: PTI

