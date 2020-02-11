Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 11, 2020

| Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

A BMC worker fumigates the outside of a building in Goregaon, in the western suburbs of Mumbai, as part of measures to prevent disease. Photo: Paul Noronha

Birds fly over a paddy field as farmers begin harvesting the crop, near Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday. Photo: L Balachandar/ The Hindu

CRPF personnel stop vehicles near a temporary checkpoint during a strike in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Photo: Nissar Ahmad/The Hindu

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to his sand sculpture depicting people wearing protective facemasks, on the Puri beach in Odisha. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia waves a flag as he celebrates along with supporters after winning from the Patparganj Assembly seat, in Delhi Photo: PTI   -  PTI

