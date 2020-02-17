Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 17, 2020

| Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Scores of painted storks have started arriving at Chintapalli in Khammam, Telangana, the favourite nesting spot for birds from far-off lands, on their annual sojourn. Photo: G N Rao   -  The Hindu

Members of the Toy Association protest against the government’s decision to increase the import duty on toys from 20 per cent to 60 per cent at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Firefighters and locals douse flames after three houseboats caught fire on the Dal lake in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Asha Karmi village health workers demand permanent jobs and a salary hike during a protest rally near the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Published on February 17, 2020

Photos of the day: February 15, 2020

Photos of the day: February 14, 2020

Photos of the day: February 13, 2020

Photos of the day: February 12, 2020

Photos of the day: February 11, 2020

Photos of the day: February 10, 2020

In Pictures | Highlights of Oscars 2020

Photos of the day: February 7, 2020

In the dead of the night

Photos of the day: February 6, 2020