Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 19, 2020

| Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

An acrobat demonstrates her skills during a celebration rally in Nagpur, on the occasion of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 390th birth anniversary. Photo: S Sudarshan

Earthmovers remove debris from the Yamuna riverbed near the Taj Mahal, Agra, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, on February 24 and 25. Photo: PTI

World badminton champion PV Sindhu arrives at the foundation-laying ceremony for the Sindhu Badminton Academy, at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai. Photo: M Vedhan

Members of various Muslim organisations march towards the Coimbatore Collectorate to protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC. Photo: M Periasamy

Foreign tourists take photographs of Dhobi Ghat, Mumbai's oldest laundry hub. The 140-year-old ghat, built during the British era, is the largest open-air laundry in the world. It houses thousands of laundrymen, who hand-wash clothes from all over the city. Photo: Paul Noronha

Published on February 19, 2020

Photos of the day: February 19, 2020

Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

Photos of the day: February 17, 2020

Photos of the day: February 15, 2020

Photos of the day: February 14, 2020

Photos of the day: February 13, 2020

Photos of the day: February 12, 2020

Photos of the day: February 11, 2020

Photos of the day: February 10, 2020

In Pictures | Highlights of Oscars 2020