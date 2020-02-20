Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Artists perform as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Assam's Lakhimpur district to attend the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also seen. Pic: PTI

Tragedy struck 48 passengers of an ill-fated Kerala transport bus at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, when the vehicle collided with a container truck head on, leaving at least 19 people dead and several injured. The bus was reduced to a heap of metal in the impact. Pic: M PERIASAMY

Workers clean the fountain in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump. Pic: PTI

One of a pair of hyenas brought from the Mysore zoo inspects its new enclosure at the Mumbai zoo. Pic: Paul Noronha

A man from Magadi, Karnataka, hawks his wares -- a flock of 25-day-old ducklings -- in Bengaluru, selling them for Rs 150 a pair. Pic: GP SAMPATH KUMAR

