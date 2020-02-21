Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 21, 2020

| Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Devotees queue up to make offerings at the ancient Jogeshwari Caves, on the occasion Maha Shivaratri, in the Mumbai suburb of Jogeshwari. Hindu and Buddhist cave temple sculptures - belonging to the last stage of the Mahayana Buddhist architecture - are located here. Photo: Paul Noronha

A view of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, where final preparations are underway for the February 24 visit of US President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays the foundation stone for the Army's new headquarters building in Delhi Cantonment. Called 'Thal Sena Bhawan’, the seven-storeyed complex, designed like the rising sun, will be spread over nearly 39 acres. Photo: PTI

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, students in Erode, Tamil Nadu, take out a rally to promote awareness of language and cultural diversity. Photo: M Govarthan

A herd of young buffaloes graze on an islet in a tributary of the Bharathapuzha river at Yakkara, Palakkad. Several such grass-topped islets were formed in the Bharathapuzha after the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. Photo: KK Mustafah

Published on February 21, 2020

Photos of the day: February 21, 2020

Thrill seekers’ isle at Hanuwantia

Photos of the day: February 20, 2020

Photos of the day: February 19, 2020

Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

Photos of the day: February 17, 2020

Photos of the day: February 15, 2020

Photos of the day: February 14, 2020

Photos of the day: February 13, 2020

Photos of the day: February 12, 2020