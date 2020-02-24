Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump tries his hand, with some assistance, at the traditional 'charkha' at the Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad. Watching him are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American First Lady Melania Trump. Pic: PTI

 

A clash between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, turned violent on Monday as least two houses and a fire tender were torched. Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Pic: PTI

The view from the top of the General Post Office in Mumbai. The building was designed by British architect John Begg, a consultant architect to the British government. The construction began on September 1, 1904, and completed on March 13, 1913, and cost Rs 18,09,000. Pic: Paul Noronha

Donning uniforms after nearly seven months, students turn up at a school in Srinagar. Schools re-opened across the Kashmir Valley on Monday after remaining shut since last August, due to the situation following the abrogation of Article 370, and the winter vacation. Pic: Nissar Ahmad

People wearing Narendra Modi and Donald Trump masks wave from the stands at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Sardar Patel Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Pic: PTI

