Photos of the day: February 29, 2020

| Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Army Jawans in a jubilant mood during the Passing Out parade after completing 39 weeks of rigorous military training at 3 EME (Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) Centre in Bhopal.   -  THE HINDU

A rider on the move at the Pondicherry Equestrian Challenge 2020, organised by Red Earth Riding School at Auroville near Puducherry.   -  TAMIL

A camera, processor and projector developed by Lumiere Brothers in 1895 on display at the National Museum of Indian Cinema located in South Mumbai. The museum is a kaleidoscope of memories that displays the nostalgic journey of a hundred years of cinema.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Chimpanzees are seen playing at Alipore Zoological Garden, in Kolkata.   -  PTI

The differently-abled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function, where the PM distributed assistive aids and devices among them, at Parade Ground in Prayagraj.   -  PTI

Here are photos from across India.

photography

