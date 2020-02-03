Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 3, 2020

LIC employees in Mumbai protest against the Budget announcement that the Centre will sell a part of its holding in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) via an IPO. Pointing out that LIC is a profitable organisation giving a dividend to the Centre every year, and that a stake sale is therefore not necessary, employees across the country protested the planned IPO during their lunch break. Pic: Paul Noronha

People carry a 350-ft-long Tricolour during a rally in support of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), at Sawantwadi taluka in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. The nation has been witnessing several protests and demonstrations over the past few months, both for and against the CAA/NRC. Pic: PTI

Dahlia flowers in full bloom at Parliament House in New Delhi. Dahlias are perennial plants with tuberous roots and leafy stems. - Pic: PTI

A student sitting for the Bihar Secondary Examination Board (BSEB) examination removes her shoes and socks before entering the exam hall at Rajkiya Balika Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya Bankipur, in Patna. Following reports of rampant cheating, the BSEB administration has prohibited students from wearing shoes and socks inside the examination hall. Pic: Ranjeet Kumar

A flock of cormorants takes off at Nal Sarovar, Gujarat's largest wetland bird sanctuary. The sanctuary attracts about 210 species of birds during winter, and hosts a variety of plants and animals. World Wetland Day was observed on Sunday. Pic: Vijay Soneji

