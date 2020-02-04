Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 4, 2020

| Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

Kochi: Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college, in Kerala   -  PTI

On World Cancer Day, hair stylists in Mumbai collect the tresses of donors as part of an initiative of Jaslok Hospital. The hair is converted into wigs for patients who undergo chemotherapy.   -  Photo: Paul Noronha

Security personnel lathi-charge Bihar Police Sub Inspector prelim exam candidates who were staging a protest in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the examination. They also sought a CBI probe into the results, alleging that the paper had been leaked.   -  THE HINDU

Fisherfolk pull in a massive net on Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai. This traditional community fishing method, called shore fishing, or `karaivalai meenpidippu' in Tamil, is practised for a short time during the winter.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, gets a facelift ahead of its 'kumbhabhishekam', or consecration ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday. The temple, built by King Raja Raja Chola in the 11th century, is an outstanding example of Chola architecture, and a Unesco World Heritage Site   -  THE HINDU

