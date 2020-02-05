Photos of the day: February 5, 2020

Visitors look at a car covered in denim displayed at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival held in Mumbai. This street festival is one of its kind in the city. It has been instrumental in educating and enlightening visitors with a variety of art forms and imbibing in them a sense of pride for their culture. The nine-day carnival celebrates artists, illustrators, dancers, musicians, travel experts, comedians, chefs and other creative geniuses across the country. Pic.: Paul Noronha