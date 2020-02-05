Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 5, 2020

February 05, 2020

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat (L) visits stalls during the 11th edition of DefExpo, in Lucknow on Wednesday. The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'digital transformation' of Defence. Pic.: PTI

A colourful cultural procession marked the beginning of the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi.

Security personnel looking at the body of a militant who was killed in a shootout on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and two militants were killed during a gun battle on Wednesday in Lawaypora. Pic.: Nissar Ahmad

Exhibitors and officials wearing protective face-masks attend the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in UP, in Delhi-NCR. Pic.: Kamal Narang

Visitors look at a car covered in denim displayed at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival held in Mumbai. This street festival is one of its kind in the city. It has been instrumental in educating and enlightening visitors with a variety of art forms and imbibing in them a sense of pride for their culture. The nine-day carnival celebrates artists, illustrators, dancers, musicians, travel experts, comedians, chefs and other creative geniuses across the country. Pic.: Paul Noronha

