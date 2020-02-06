Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 6, 2020

A restoration work worth Rs 1.89 crore is in progress for the iconic Rajabai Clock Tower in Mumbai. The clock tower, housed in the Fort campus of Mumbai University, is modeled after the Big Ben in London, and was constructed in the late 19 th century.   -  PAUL NORONHA

A women devotee goes into a ‘trance’ and answers the queries of fellow devotees after a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu during the four-day tribal festival of Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, at Medaram village in Telangana’s Mulugu district.   -  THE HINDU

An employee at work at a compositing plant set up by the city’s corporation to decompose garbage into manure, at Kochadai, in Madurai. Last year, the corporation had announced plans to set up 41 micro-composting centres, at a cost of ₹33.2 crore, to decentralise solid waste disposal in the city, and lessen the burden on the Vellaikkal dump yard.   -  The Hindu

Policemen inspect the site where seven people, including three children, were killed after inhaling a poisonous gas in a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. A tanker belonging the adjoining acid factory was washed near the carpet factory, and it is suspected that gas leaked from that, causing the damage.   -  PTI

Young women walk past as security personnel cordon off the Lalbazar area in Srinagar following a grenade attack. No once was hurt in the blast, said reports. This is the second grenade attack in the city since Sunday.   -  THE HINDU

Photos of the day: February 6, 2020

