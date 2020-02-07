Photos of the day: February 7, 2020

Tibetan Buddhist monks take part in a procession during the 37th Kagyu Monlam festival in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. The Kagyu Monlam is a prayer festival held annually in Bodh Gaya, where thousands of people gather to listen to Buddhist teachings and to pray for global peace and harmony. This year, the festival began on January 28 and ends on Sunday, February 9. Pic: PTI