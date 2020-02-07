Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 7, 2020

Wearing traditional attire, students perform a dance to celebrate ‘Janapada Jatre’ (Folk Fair) at BMS Women's College, Basavanagudi, in Bengaluru. Pic: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Tibetan Buddhist monks take part in a procession during the 37th Kagyu Monlam festival in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. The Kagyu Monlam is a prayer festival held annually in Bodh Gaya, where thousands of people gather to listen to Buddhist teachings and to pray for global peace and harmony. This year, the festival began on January 28 and ends on Sunday, February 9. Pic: PTI

A flock of seagulls, local migratory birds, scour for food where sewage water is pumped into the sea in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The city’s residents often feed fried snacks to these birds even as environmentalists emphasise that feeding such snacks, in the long run, will impact their migratory pattern. Pic: Paul Noronha

A youth flies a kite during the SilaNoi (9th Jeevan Kite River Festival), on the banks of River Brahmaputra, in Guwahati. Pegged as the North-East’s biggest river beach event, the festival features kite-flying by ‘international kitists’ apart from live music, adventure sports, and an art gallery, among others. Pic: PTI

Work is on at full swing at the Delhi police communication control room on the eve of Assembly polls, at the Delhi Election Commission Office in the capital’s Kashmiri Gate area. Delhi will vote for a new 70-member Legislative Assembly on Saturday, February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. Pic: Sandeep Saxena

