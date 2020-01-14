Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 13, 2020

| Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Students celebrate Pongal at Co-operative College of Education in Puducherry   -  The Hindu

A boy choosing a sugarcane to celebrate the auspicious Sankarati festival on Wednesday. The sugarcane from Mandya Taluk were sold at Rs.20/kg.   -  G R N Somashekar

Demand for Dates is in full swing this winter. India is the largest importer of date fruits in the world.

A man rides a bicycle after heavy Snowfall in Srinagar   -  NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu

Pink Rally organised by Kinner Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha in Mumbai to demand shelter homes, social visibility, easy accessibility of Human Rights, equality and trans empowerment of the community.

Published on January 14, 2020

Photos of the day: January 13, 2020

In pictures | Women-led anti-CAA protest in Kolkata

Photos of the day: January 7, 2019

Photos of the day: January 6, 2020

IIT Madras: Drones take to the sky at Shaastra 2020

India welcomes the New Year 2020 in style

Photo of the day: December 18, 2019

Photos of the day: December 17, 2019

Photos of the day: December 16, 2019

In pictures | Protest in Kolkata against CAB and NRC