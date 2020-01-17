Slideshow

Photos of the Day: January 17, 2020

| Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

India's communication satellite GSAT30 being launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from French Guiana. The satellite will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad's supporters during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the historic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

The Republic Day Lalbagh Flower Show, in Bengaluru, on Friday. More than six lakh flowers of different hues will be used to create floral replicas of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, of Swami Vivekananda's famous speech in Chicago, and a statue of the monk, to celebrate his 157th birth anniversary.

The Kolkata High court is reflected on the bonnet of a car.

A woman artisan from Sevalal self-help group displaying her work at ‘Mahalaxmi Saras 2020’ an exhibition on Self-Help Groups, organised by the Government of Maharashtra and co-sponsored by NABARD, in Mumbai.

