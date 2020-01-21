Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 21, 2020

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a building at Raghuvir Textiles market in Surat.   -  PTI

Shops in and around Russel market were closed during a protest by various Muslims organisations and a joint action committee against the NRC and CAA at Chandini Chowk, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru.   -  THE HINDU

The Sarang cannon was successfully tested for the first time at the LPR firing range in Khamaria, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.   -  PTI

A marching band of the Sashastra Seema Bal during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.   -  PTI

Tourist boats and yachts anchored near Mumbai’s Gateway of India, on Tuesday, in dense fog.   -  PAUL NORONHA

