Photos of the day: January 23, 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with the State’s Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, inspects the arms during a surrender ceremony in Guwahati, on Thursday. Six hundred and forty-four militants of eight banned insurgent outfits in the State surrendered in Assam, along with 177 weapons. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

A clear and star-studded winter night sky in the Niligiris, Tamil Nadu. Photo: M . Sathyamoorthy

A contingent of Army commandos, followed by other groups, marches at the Rajpath during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Nature Park, developed over a 5-metre-deep garbage dump, is located on the southern bank of River Mithi near Dharavi, Mumbai. The nature park hosts more than 200 species of trees, which in turn host thousands of species of birds, butterflies, insects and fungi. Photo: Paul Noronha

Ahead of Republic Day, Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura about 35 km from Jammu. - PTI

