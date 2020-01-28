Slideshow

Photos of the day: January 28, 2020

| Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Buddhist monks and nuns take part in Gyan Yatra, a peace walk, on the occasion of Bodh Mahotsav, at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on Tuesday. The walk took place from the foothills of the Dungeshwari Hill to the Mahabodhi Temple. - Photo: PTI

Villagers board a boat, along with their bicycles and motorbikes, to cross a river to reach their village near Gupti in Odisha's Kendrapara district. A dearth of bridges is seen to hit villagers living in the State's rural hinterland very hard. - Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

PETA activists stage a demonstration against meat-eating by 'barbecuing' the model of dog, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The activists urged people to take up a vegan way of life. - Photo: G R N Somashekar

A visitor looks at an exhibit at a painting exhibition, titled Aamcho Konkan, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. The exhibition, hosted by artist Mamta Chitnis Sen, is focussed on the lives of women farmers of the Konkan area, and the landscapes they dominate. - Photo: Paul Noronha

National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) leader Dhiren Boro displays the victory sign on his arrival at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Borjar, Guwahati, on Tuesday. He was returning from Delhi after signing the Bodo Peace Accord 2020, between the NDFB, the Centre, and the Assam government. - Photo: PTI

