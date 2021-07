Tiwa tribesmen prepare an agricultural field for planting paddy seedlings as part of their “Jathishal ” ritual in Umsowai village, Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Thursday, 29 July 2021. By performing “Jathishal ” ritual the Tiwas mark the end of their paddy plantation season for the year. Cooperative and collective endeavour is a strongly developed feature of the economic activities of the Tiwas especially in planting season. - The Hindu