Photos of the day: March 21, 2020

March 21, 2020

A market in Budgam district of central Kashmir wears a deserted look following the partial clampdown imposed by the government amid the coronavirus outbreak   -  THE HINDU

A corporation vehicle sprays a disinfectant inside the Secretariat in Chennai.   -  The Hindu

Thousand of workers, along with their families, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. With the shutdown in Mumbai, a large portion of its immigrant worker population has left the city.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Garment workers on three-wheelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mandya. The Karnataka government is implementing a partial clampdown on trade and business activities. .   -  THE HINDU

Health workers sanitise a platform at the Tirupati railway station.   -  THE HINDU

