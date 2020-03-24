Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 23, 2020

The Goregoan station in Mumbai wears a deserted look in the morning, after train services were stopped in the city. Photo By. Paul Noronha   -  BUSINESS LINE

With the Puducherry government curtailing vehicular movement from Tamil Nadu into Puducherry, two-wheelers alone are permitted at the inter-State border in Gorimedu, near Puducherry.   -  THE HINDU

A municipal worker sprays a disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus at the LD Maternity Hospital in Srinagar.   -  THE HINDU

A Delhi police official checks the ID cards of commuters on the Gurugram-Delhi border after the lockdown. Delhi will be locked down from March 23 to March 31, and its borders will remain sealed during the period.   -  PTI

Labourers at the Eluru canal bridge near the Vijayawada railway station following a lockdown declared by the Andhra Pradesh government. Thousands of daily wage labourers left jobless by the shutdown were seen on 'addas' in different part of the city.   -  K_V_S_GIRI

