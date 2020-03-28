Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 28, 2020

| Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

A police officer in Chennai, wearing a helmet depicting the coronavirus, requests people to stay home during the nationwide lockdown period.   -  PTI

Migrants wait to board a bus from Ghaziabad to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh   -  PTI

Flowers remain the main attraction at the farmers’ market in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Photo Somashekar G R N   -  BUSINESS LINE

On day 4 of the nationwide lockdown, a BMC worker cleans the streets of Mumbai. Photo By. Paul Noronha   -  BUSINESS LINE

Flowers remain the main attraction at the farmers’ market in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.   -  THE HINDU

