Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 30, 2020

| Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

A migrant from Bihar narrates his woes at a shelter home created by Visakhapatnam's Municipal Corporation. As many as 340 people are being provided with food and shelter at 10 such centres in the city. Photo : K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

The familiar orange shirts are back. With the Tamil Nadu government permitting food delivery service providers to operate during specific hours, Swiggy delivery boys are seen zipping down Besant Nagar, Chennai. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

A man gives the final touch to the beds in a quarantine centre in Guwahati. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

Essential goods arrive at a market in the suburbs of Mumbai on the sixth day of the lockdown. Pic: Paul Noronha

People stand in queues to enter the APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

Published on March 30, 2020

Photos of the day: March 30, 2020

Photos of the day: March 27, 2020

The image and the imagined

Photos of the day: March 26, 2020

Photos of the day: March 25, 2020

Photos of the day: March 24, 2020

Photos of the day: March 23, 2020

In pictures: India claps their hands and bangs plates to thank essential service providers

In pictures: Deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, 2020

Photos of the day: March 21, 2020