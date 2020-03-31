Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 31, 2020

People who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation earlier this month at Nizamuddin West, New Delhi, board a bus to be taken to a hospital for coronavirus screening.

 

Seventy-eight persons from different parts of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who completed their quarantine on Tuesday, are discharged from a hotel in Srinagar.   -  NISSAR AHMAD

People queue up at an Amma Canteen outlet in Chennai during lunch time. With all the eateries closed and food carts not permitted during the lockdown, Amma Unavagam outlets, which are subsidised food canteens run by the Tamil Nadu government, are seeing increased patronage. On Tuesday, sambar rice, lemon rice and curd rice were on the menu.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

A man feeds pigeons outside a temple in Mumbai on the seventh day of the nationwide lockdown.   -  Paul Noronha

Social workers and local residents feed monkeys at the Khandagiri caves in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has announced a Rs 50-lakh fund for city municipalities to feed stray dogs, cattle and other animals amid the lockdown.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

