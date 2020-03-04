Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 4, 2020

| Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Delhi Metro Rail commuters wear protective masks in the wake of a reported case of coronavirus in the capital. Pic: PTI

On the first day of the intermediate examination, anxious parents wait outside the examination centre, at the Dr L Bullaya College in Visakhapatnam. Pic: KR Deepak

Security personnel and a young resident of the city relax after New Delhi, following days of violence, limps back to normal. Pic: Kamal Narang

Authorities of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have set up an isolation ward for suspect cases of coronavirus, at the Sanat Nagar Hospital in Srinagar. Pic: Nissar Ahmad

A nature lover tries to capture the beauty of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. Pic: Paul Noronha

Published on March 04, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: March 4, 2020

Photos of the day: March 3, 2020

Photos of the day: March 2, 2020

Photos of the day: February 29, 2020

Photos of the day: February 28, 2020

With a wing and a prayer in Keoladeo

Photos of the day: February 27, 2020

Photos of the day: February 26, 2020

Photos of the day: February 25, 2020

Photos of the day: February 24, 2020