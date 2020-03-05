Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 5, 2020

March 05, 2020

Forest staff at the Mudumalai tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu have been trained to operate a drone which can be used to fight forest fires and address human-animal conflicts. Pic: M Sathyamoorthi

Devotees are showered with perfumed water at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Rajasthan, during the 808th Urs festival. Pic: PTI

A man looks for fish in a drying pond in Guwahati. Pic: Ritu Raj Konwar

An NGO member distributes free protective masks to shoppers at the Charminar bazaar in Hyderabad. Two cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the city. Pic: Nagara Gopal

A vendor in Mumbai sells colour powders ahead of the Holi festival. Pic: Paul Noronha

