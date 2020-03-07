Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 7, 2020

An official sprays disinfectant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at Government Dairy State Farm, in Bhopal on Saturday, March 7, 2020. - PTI

Santhini (48) and sister Sobhana (45), were rowing early morning on Vellayani lake in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday on the eve of the International Women's Day. They pick floating lotus leaves from the sprawling waters and sell in nearby temples to make a living. The demand for the leaves has gone up in recent times following a plastic ban. Santhini, a B.Sc degree holder in Home Science, has been in the business for the last 10 years. - Photo: S.Gopakumar   -  The Hindu

The Prince of Wales museum or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is the 20th-century museum in Mumbai. It was built to commemorate the visit of Prince of Wales, Edward VIII and thus, the museum got its name. Photo: Paul Noronha

Cadets celebrate after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy, in Chennai, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 - PTI

Tourists enjoying rafting trips in Betwa river during the three-day 'Namste Orchha' programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Government in Orchha, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Pic: A.M.Faruqui   -  The Hindu

