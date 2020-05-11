Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 11, 2020

| Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Ahead of the Railways resuming passenger services on Tuesday, maintenance men check and repair tracks in Bhubaneswar.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

A street art mural in Mumbai captures what the pandemic and subsequent lockdown have brought to a standstill across the country.   -  Paul Noronha

Railway employees take part in a drill at the New Delhi railway station.   -  PTI

A vendor sits with her wares -- bamboo household accessories -- at a market in Bhubaneswar.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

A mother and daughter try to book a train ticket on the IRCTC website, in Bengaluru.   -  Somashekar G R N

