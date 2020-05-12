Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 12, 2020

| Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Nurses light lamps at the District Head Quarter Hospital in Khammam, Telangana, on Tuesday, on the occasion of World Nurses Day. Photo: G.N.Rao/ The Hindu

People set to board a train at the New Delhi railway station, as passenger train services resume on Tuesday. - PTI

Dark clouds seen at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar   -  The Hindu

Some activity is seen during the morning hours at Naya Bazar, New Delhi's wholesale market for pulses, foodgrains, etc. Pic: Kamal Narang

A young vendor on his way to sell plastic bags in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Published on May 12, 2020

Photos of the day: May 11, 2020

Photos of the day: May 9, 2020

Photos of the day: May 7, 2020

Photos of the day May 6, 2020

Photos of the day: May 5, 2020

Photos of the day: May 4, 2020

Photos of the day: May 2, 2020

Pictures of the day: May 1, 2020

Photos of the day: April 30, 2020

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020