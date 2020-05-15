Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 15, 2020

Farmers carry harvested strawberries in a basket in Srinagar. Photo:Nissar Ahmad   -  The Hindu

Migrant workers climb on to a Tempo on National Highway 24 near Ghazipur to reach their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. R. V. Moorthy   -  The Hindu

A worker sanitises APSRTC buses at the Vijayawada railway station to ferry migrants arriving from various States to their respective hometowns. Photo: V. RAJU   -  THE HINDU

Migrants leaving Maharashtra spotted on a trailer in Bhopal, on their way to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. - PTI

A worker dries vermicelli at a factory in Prayagraj during the holy month of Ramzan. - PTI

