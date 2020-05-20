Photos of the day: May 20, 2020

Slideshow

| Updated on May 20, 2020 Published on May 20, 2020

Cyclone Amphan crosses the coast near Choudhury Ghat of the Dhamra area in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Farmers sow seeds in a paddy a field in Maharashtra's Sangli district. Photo: PTI

Migrants board a Shramik Special train at Danapur railway station in Patna to reach their hometowns. Photo: PTI

Migrant workers make their way on foot to the Mumbai railway station to board a train to their hometowns. Photo: Paul Noronha

Families of migrant workers from UP, including visually challenged people, are stuck in Delhi's Nangloi area; they are looking to reach the Anand Vihar railway station in the capital, from where they will board trains to their hometowns. Photo: Kamal Narang

