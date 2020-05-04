Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 4, 2020

| Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

Migrant workers, including children, on their way to Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra from Mahabubnagar district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday, Clearly oblivious to the central government notification allowing transport of migrant labourers to their native states, the home-bound workers have walked close to 200 kilometres and counting.   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

Stranded people arriving by a special train from Nashik follow social distancing guidelines as they wait to leave the Charbagh railway station, amid the Covid-19 lockdown in Lucknow   -  PTI

A police official driving away people who had gathered outside a wine shop hoping that it will open today, in Mumbai   -  BUSINESS LINE

Following relaxation in lockdown rules, vehicles were seen plying in the city on Monday. India has entered the 41st day of a nationwide lockdown. India is now locked down and loaded in its fight against the Covid-19 (Coronavirus).   -  BUSINESS LINE

On a day of the lockdown relaxation, most retailers functioned with half shutters open. Here, a security staff is seen pushing in an air conditioner taken from the godown into the shop in Mylapore, Chennai.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Published on May 04, 2020

Photos of the day: May 2, 2020

Pictures of the day: May 1, 2020

Photos of the day: April 30, 2020

Photos of the day: April 29, 2020

Photos of the day: April 28, 2020

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

Photos of the day: April 24, 2020

Photos of the day April 23, 2020

Photos of the day April 22, 2020

Photos of the day April 21, 2020