Photos of the Day: November 1

| Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 1.   -  PTI

Tourists take a photo of Dhobi Ghat the oldest laundry hub in Mumbai on 1, November 2019. The 140-year-old ghat built during the British era is the largest open air laundry in the world. It houses thousands of laundrymen, who manage to hand wash clothes from all over the city.   -  Paul Noronha

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team cleans up the banks of river Cooum during the "Clean Cooum Compaign" in Chennai, Friday.   -  PTI

Artists performing at the 'Puducherry Liberation Day', held on Beach Road in Puducherry on Friday.   -  THE HINDU

