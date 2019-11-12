Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 12

| Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

Buddhist Monk takes a photo along with Dalai Lama painting in vibrant colours that capture his ever-smiling face and twinkly eyes at the inauguration of Tibetan Thanka Exhibition 'CALM' solo show by Sudhir Katkar at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai   -  PAUL NORONHA

Devotees gathered at the banks of Ganga at Patna to take a holy dip in the river on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima'   -  BUSINESS LINE

Devotees travel in an over-crowded train after taking holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Patna   -  PTI

Children play with snow at Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara during the celebration of 550th birth anniversary of founder of Sikhism and first Sikh Leader Guru Nanak Dev ji, at Ranawari in Srinagar   -  PTI

