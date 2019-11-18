Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 18, 2019

School children walk across a field amid dense fog on the outskirts of Jammu   -  PTI

Home guards enjoying with dancing robot at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 at palace Grounds, organised by the Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru on Monday.   -  Photo : Somashekar G R N

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi displays placards to protest against government inaction on pollution, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament at Parliament House , in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Candidates participating at the physical test for the posts of Grade II police constable and jail warder under Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, at AR Grounds in Madurai on Monday.   -  The Hindu

