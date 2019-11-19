Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 19, 2019

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

Artists perform during the commemorative programme "Indira ek Soach", organised on the occasion of her 102nd birth anniversary, at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Farmers carrying their harvested paddy in Tatelia village in Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Almost 80% of people in Assam are dependent on agriculture. Despite a devastating flood, farmers managed to yield a good crop this year in Assam. Harvesting will continue until the end of December. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar   -  The Hindu

Activists and Hindu devotees offer food items to elephants during the start of a campaign 'Respect and Save the Animals' which is organized by Ahmedabad SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at Lord Jagannath temple, in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI

Dabbawala (lunch box deliverymen) on the move to deliver home-cooked food to office -goers in south Mumbai. The lunch-boxes are picked up from homes in the morning, delivered predominantly using bicycles and railway trains, and returned empty in the afternoon. Photo: Paul Noronha

Published on November 19, 2019

Photos of the day: November 18, 2019

Photos of the day: November 12

Photos of the day: November 11, 2019

The worrying decrease in Uttarakhand’s rhododendrons

Photos of the day: November 6

Photos of the day: November 5

Education loans for studies abroad

Photos of the day: November 4

Photos of the day: November 2

Photos of the Day: November 1