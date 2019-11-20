Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 20, 2019

| Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Students going to attend their school through ripen paddy fields in the outskirts of Guwahati. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar   -  The Hindu

Female CRPF personnel standing guard outside MLA Hostel which has been declared as a sub-jail in Srinagar on November 20, 2019. Around 30 Kashmiri politicians are under detention at the MLA Hostel. The politicians have been detained following Centre's decision of abrogation of Article 370. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

The Queen Palace of Sarkhej Roza looks reflected in its pond during wee hours on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. UNESCO has declared Ahmedabad as India's 1st Heritage City. Due to lack of proper maintenance of this protected monument by Archaeological Survey of India such monument getting damaged by an anti-social activist. India is celebrating World Heritage Week. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Woman peeping out of her chawl balcony to catch a glimpse of her neighbourhood which is entirely sculpted out of wood. Mumbai's several chawls are being demolished to make way for shiny, modern, high-rise buildings in the city. Photo: Paul Noronha

