Photos of the day: November 21, 2019

November 21, 2019

A train runs on a rail bridge towards Katra amind heavy fog, in Jammu. Photo: PTI

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in blue on the occasion of World Children’s Day, and the 30th anniversary of UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child) urging people to play their role to end violence against children. Photo: Paul Noronha

BJP MP Vijay Goel arriving on a bicycle to Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi on Thursday with placard accusing Aam Aadmi party the government in Delhi of inaction against pollution and providing clean drinking water. Photo Sandeep Saxena

Indian captain Virat Kohli along with Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja during the practice session at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on November 21, 2019, on the eve of the first day and night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh. Photo: K R Deepak

