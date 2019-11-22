Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Fans from India and Bangladesh cheering during the first day and night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata. Photo: K R Deepak

Fishing boast in the Arabian Sea engulf in thick smog on Friday morning in Mumbai. The city is experiencing deteriorating air quality and thick smog. Photo: Paul Noronha

National Cadet Corps showing their skills in mallakhamb in Hyderabad as part of the preparations for the NCC Day. Photo: KVS Giri

It's been a long journey for Sub LIeutenant Shivangi, from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, to becoming the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. After a basic course on Dornier aircraft, she will get her 'wings' on December 2, 2019. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

A Postman making online registration of cleared letter /packets from a post box near Vellore head post office, This initiative helps the department to streamline and monitor clearance and despatch of the letter online in Vellore. Photo: C Venkatachalapathy

