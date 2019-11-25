Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 25, 2019

A common butterfly spotted on Jamaican Blue Spike flower at Maharashtra Nature Park in Mumbai   -  PAUL NORONHA

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, senior party leaders Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and others protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi   -  PTI

Nocte tribe members perform their traditional dance during Chalo-Loku festival, at Deomali in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh   -  PTI

All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) activists stage a protest demanding for the separate state of Bodoland, in Kokrajhar district of Assam   -  PTI

Children perform a colourful cultural number in front of the procession of the deity of Goddess Padmavathi on Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam around the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati   -  THE HINDU

