Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 26, 2019

| Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

A farmers carries bundles of ripen paddies as he transport it to home for harvesting just outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and others greet each other at the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Tuesday on November 26. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

A potter giving a finishing touch to the earthern lamps which is used for the upcoming Karthigai festival at Royapettah in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo: S R Raghunathan

Boatmen collect lotus stem in Dal lake Srinagar. Photo Nissar Ahmad

A visitor looks at the partially destroyed wall of the Jewish center on the eve of the Eleventh anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks in Mumbai, November 26, 2019. Photo: Paul Noronha

Published on November 26, 2019

Photos of the day: November 25, 2019

Photos of the day: November 22, 2019

The last herders of Pushkar

Photos of the day: November 21, 2019

Photos of the day: November 20, 2019

Photos of the day: November 19, 2019

Photos of the day: November 18, 2019

Photos of the day: November 12

Photos of the day: November 11, 2019

The worrying decrease in Uttarakhand’s rhododendrons