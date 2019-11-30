Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 29, 2019

| Updated on November 30, 2019 Published on November 30, 2019

After 54 days of strike, the RTC employees joining duties at JBS in Secunderabad on Friday. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Indian Youth Congress members stage a protest outside Parliament House against BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Nathuram Godse, in New Delhi, on Friday. Photo: PTI

A view of the electric autos inaugurated at a function held in Chennai on Friday. Photo: SR Raghunathan

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his first day at the office in Mantralaya, Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa welcomed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on November 29, 2019. Photo: Kamal Narang

Published on November 30, 2019
events

Photos of the day: November 29, 2019

Mumbai’s green thumb

Photos of the day: November 27, 2019

Photos of the day: November 26, 2019

Photos of the day: November 25, 2019

Photos of the day: November 22, 2019

The last herders of Pushkar

Photos of the day: November 21, 2019

Photos of the day: November 20, 2019

Photos of the day: November 19, 2019