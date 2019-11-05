Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 5

| Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister along with Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI and Vikram Limaya, MD & CEO, NSE ring the closing bell at NSE to commemorate 25 years of electronic trading of equity at NSE in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha

Police personnel stage a protest over the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court last week, at PHQ,in New Delhi. Photo: Kamal Narang

T-Hub Phase II building innovatively designed at an advanced stage of construction. The building is built with an investment of Rs 300 crore, is expected to be ready by the end of this year. With the area of 3,25,000 sqft spread across G+7 floors it can house over 4000 seats.

Published on November 05, 2019

Education loans for studies abroad

Photos of the day: November 4

Photos of the day: November 2

Photos of the Day: November 1

Photos of the Day: October 31, 2019

Climate change: Hungry tides of the Brahmaputra

Photos of the Day: October 30

In pictures | Diwali: Flower sale for decoration

In pictures: Dhanteras gold buying at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai

Car loans: Rates and charges