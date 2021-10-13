Slideshow

Photos of the day: October 13, 2021

| Updated on October 13, 2021

Flowers being sold at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on eve of Ayudha Pooja.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

Ahead of Saraswati and Ayudha puja, people in large numbers thronged the Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers market) at Sampath Nagar in Erode in Tamil Nadu   -  The Hindu

Medical students taking pledge and demonstrating on how to wash hands on the occasion of ‘world hand wash day’ at the Government Medical college, Omandurar government estate in Chennai The world hand wash day is conducted on the October 15 th every year.   -  The Hindu

A health technician collecting samples from a woman for COVID test at the Covid testing centre at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram , Vijayawada   -  The Hindu

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing media persons with Congress leaders after meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan   -  Photo: Kamal Narnag

Published on October 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

photography
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like