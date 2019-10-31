Slideshow

Photos of the Day: October 31, 2019

| Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

A walkathon organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. on the Vigilance Awareness Week at BKC in Mumbai on October 31, 2019. Photo: Paul Noronha

Traders stand near their herd of camels as they arrive to take part in the upcoming annual Pushkar Camel Fair, in Pushkar, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The annual livestock fair is one of the largest camel fairs in the world. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity to commemorate his 144th birth anniversary, at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat, Thursday, Oct.31, 2019. Photo: PTI

Women holding jars look on as devotees take bath early in the morning in the Ganges river and bring holy water to their home to prepare offerings on the first day of Chhath Puja ancient Hindu festival in Patna in India's northeast state of Bihar on October 31, 2019. Photo: AFP

Villagers gather as bodies of five labourers, who were killed in a militant attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, is brought at Bahelnagar village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Photo: PTI

