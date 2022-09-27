Photos of the day: September 27, 2022

More
Flower petals were showered on tourists to welcome at the Agra Fort on World Tourism Day.
Members of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan raised slogans during their protest in support of Iran’s anti-hijab protests, in Kolkata.
A priest performed Kumari Pooja to a girl at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam of Kanaka Durga temple on the second day of Dasara festival in Vijayawada.
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray held a placard outside the entrance to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain.
Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, carried a box holding Abe’s ashes, as she left the state funeral for Abe at Nippon Budokan Hall, in Tokyo, Japan, September 27, 2022.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Zojoji Temple on the day of the state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan September 27, 2022.