Photos of the day: April 9, 2020

| Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The residents of a locality in Bengaluru queue up to collect the free milk being distributed to the poor and the needy by the Karnataka government.   -  BUSINESS LINE

On day 16 of the lockdown, Mumbaikars get a glimpse of the pink trumpet tree in a city suburb.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Workers at the Coimbatore railway station load food packets and medicines in a Chennai-bound train.   -  PTI

Firefighters spray disinfectants at Bhogal, a locality near Nizamuddin, New Delhi, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.   -  PTI

CRPF personnel in protective gear distribute food to the needy in Srinagar.   -  THE HINDU

