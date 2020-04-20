Slideshow

Photos of the day April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020

Employees practise social distancing at an office in Prayagraj.   -  PTI

The Azad Market in New Delhi stands deserted amid the lockdown.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Workers resume duty at the construction site of a bridge in Mumbai.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Police officials visit a sealed area at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. On Sunday night, a mob had created chaos there, breaking barriers and attacking the police.   -  BUSINESS LINE

A farmer works on a mustard field in Srinagar.   -  THE HINDU

West Bengal health department officers out for rapid testing in the Bhowanipore area of South Kolkata, which has been designated a red zone area. - Debasish Bhaduri

